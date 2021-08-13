Should You Buy the Dip in Fiverr? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22
© Reuters. Should You Buy the Dip in Fiverr?

Israel-based online marketplace for freelance services, Fiverr (FVRR), saw its share price dip nearly 26% following the company’s disappointing second-quarter earnings results. However, can the company (and its stock price) rebound by its leveraging of its new products and services? Let’s find out.Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr International Ltd . (NYSE:) is known for its platform connecting businesses with freelancers that offer digital services in more than 200 categories. The company launched Seller Plus on August 12—a subscription-based loyalty program for freelancers—and launched its first new vertical dedicated to services related to data in March.

Because the number of people performing freelance services is increasing worldwide, Fiverr is well-positioned to benefit.

However, the stock has lost 26.4% over the past month and 46.7% over the past six months to close yesterday’s trading session at $172.08. Furthermore, it has declined 25.8% in price since reporting disappointing second-quarter earnings results on August 5. In addition, FVRR’s withdrawal of its proposed public offering of ordinary shares in March 2021 was not well received by investors, and hedge fund sentiment has declined considerably recently. So, FVRR’s near-term prospects look bleak.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR