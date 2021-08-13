Ryan Reynolds And Jodie Comer From Free Guy Play Who’s Who

Free Guy is officially in theaters today — aka the long-awaited Ryan Reynolds’ gamer-inception flick.
In honor of the movie’s release, we had the its stars Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer sit down and play a delightful game of Who’s Who with us.
Jodie and Ryan pretty much agreed on everything, like who’s most likely to be found taking a selfie on set…
…or who’s most likely to spend an entire day (or week) playing video games.
We even found out this funny little tidbit of information — Blake Lively LOVES pranking people, especially her husband.
Like, she’s really good at it, folks.
And be sure to go see Free Guy, which is in theaters now!
