Reports suggest that a mainstream tech giant holds shares of Coinbase stock By Cointelegraph

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, the cryptocurrency industry has attracted a notable amount of mainstream attention. In line with the growing awareness of the crypto industry, Intel (NASDAQ:), a tech company with history dating back to the 1960s, revealed an investment in crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN).
Although a number of specifics remain unknown, such as when the purchase occurred, required Q2 financial disclosure from Intel showed the outfit carrying 3,014 COIN shares at Q2’s conclusion, according to a Friday article from Barron’s. “Intel was obligated to disclose the stake to the Securities and Exchange Commission because it owns more than $100 million in publicly traded investments,” Barron’s noted.
