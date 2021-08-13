Proactive news headlines including IEC Electronics, ElectraMeccanica, Maverix Metals, NexTech AR Solutions, and NEO Battery Materials

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Esports Entertainment signs exclusive content partnership with ESTV EsportsTV

Gevo ends 2Q with $567.2M in cash and marketable securities to advance Net-Zero 1 Project

Silvercorp releases high-grade intercepts from its GC mine; continues extensive drill program

The Valens Company partners with Verse Cannabis to sell three new cannabis products in Canada

Phunware generates 2Q revenue of $1.4M as customer pipeline grows; MaaS Smart City Solution launched for Pasadena

Byrna Technologies says Bi-Mart retail chain began carrying its products in late July; to voluntarily delist its shares from the CSE

The Parent Company announces opening of its latest DELI by Caliva location in Hanford, California

Gold Resource sees spike in coronavirus cases at Don David gold mine; vaccination efforts underway

CytoDyn receives FDA guidance for its HIV Biologics License Application dose justification report

New Pacific Metals says granted an Administrative Mining Contract (AMC) for its Silver Sand Project in Bolivia

Beyond Medical Technologies appoints Zara Kanji as the company’s new chief financial officer

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com