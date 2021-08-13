Price Updates, Recent Developments, Community, Future Events By DailyCoin

The Sandbox (SAND): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Community, Future Events



As blockchain gaming becomes mainstream, Arthur Madrid’s Sandbox seeks to increase its mass adoption with a very realistic and innovative roadmap.

Sandbox is redefining gaming with its play-to-earn approach which gives users a full gaming experience, alongside an opportunity to earn from their creations.

Sandbox is a community-driven development powered by the Sand token, giving holders governing power and increasing ability to contribute to the project.

With new partnerships, such as with Skybound Entertainment to bring the Walking Dead on its platform, SandBox is fulfilling its promise to set out on a creative path to increase the user experience.

Since the inception of blockchain technology, several benefits have been brought to finance. As time went on, blockchain technology was also introduced to gaming as a passion for creating decentralized gaming grew.

Sandbox is a top, blockchain-based game that lets users play and enjoy a customised user experience with the added utility of creating and earning on the marketplace. The system clearly reshapes gaming as we know it, as it incentivizes gaming euphoria in a decentralized system. A striking benefit of Sandbox is its steady growth as a result of community participation in its development.

Sandbox: The Developments Behind The Project

Developed by Pixowl in 2011, Sandbox was created to give users a unique experience by putting the users themselves in control. SandBox achieves this by combining DAO (decentralized autonomous organisation) with NFTs (non-fungible tokens), to create the perfect gaming platform.

SandBox was created to introduce gaming technology to blockchain and fulfils all of its objectives with major tools. The Sandbox Game Maker allows users with no prior coding experience to create games for free. Developers create a user experience in the metaverse for the platform.

“Land” is a form of digital real estate in the metaverse, which users have to buy to be able to build interactive experiences. Each Land in the metaverse is a unique NFT token on the blockchain. Estates on the platform are collections of Land. Each land consists of 96 X 96 metres on the metaverse.

Recent Developments

The Sandbox team has been lauded for its improvements to the platform. SandBox has partnered with Skybound Entertainment to bring its popular Walking Dead show to their virtual metaverse.

Users will be able to create their Walking Dead adventures with stand-alone characters, and will also be able to create and sell NFT’s, including items, equipment and wearables.

The second edition of the Sandbox Summer Musical Festival NFT Drop was a resounding success, with many featured artists and fourteen additional NFTs. This list of artists includes Blonda, Mr Gold, Ander Hominem and others. July 30th will undoubtedly be remembered as the day unrivalled fun was added to the metaverse as a result of the Festival NFT Drop.

On The Flipside

Blockchain gaming solutions like SandBox are heavily rivalled by established gaming companies like Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox.

Developments from other blockchain gaming companies like OPSkins, and DreamTeam will slow the rate of Sandbox’s mass adoption.

Community

Sandbox’s community is the driving force behind the project. As a play to earn platform, Sandbox gives users a unique experience, allowing them to create custom NFT’s and providing the option to sell those tokens on the marketplace.

Developers can own “Land” and “Estates,” which helps the platform in turn as they are the key to development.

SAND, the utility token of the platform, acts as a governance token. SAND lets users enjoy voting rights, which makes the system democratic. SAND has a market capitalization of $434,894,765 with a total supply of 3,000,000,000 Sand coins.

