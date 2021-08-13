President of Argentina open to Bitcoin and a CBDC but central bank says no By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
26
President of Argentina open to Bitcoin and a CBDC but central bank says no

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has indicated support for digital assets, asserting there is no reason to push back against the emerging asset class.

During an interview with local media outlet, Caja Negra, on August 12, Fernandez responded to a question about whether he would consider exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC), or even recognize as legal tender as El Salvador did earlier this year.