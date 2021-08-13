Polygon acquires Hermez Network for $250M, will merge native tokens By Cointelegraph

Layer-two protocol Polygon will be merging ZK-rollup project Hermez Network into its ecosystem for $250 million worth of MATIC tokens.
In a Friday announcement, Polygon said Hermez would become a part of the network’s suite of solutions under the name Polygon Hermez. The 26 people in the Hermez team as well as its tech and solutions — including work on an Virtual Machine-compatible solution — will join the platform.
