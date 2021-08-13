Poly Network hacker returns nearly all funds, refuses $500K white hat bounty By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The hacker behind a $610 million attack on the cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Poly Network has returned almost all of the stolen funds amid the project saying their actions constituted “white hat behavior.”

According to a Thursday update on the attack from Poly Network, all of the $610 million in funds taken in an exploit that used “a vulnerability between contract calls” have now been transferred to a multisig wallet controlled by the project and the hacker. The only remaining tokens are the roughly $33 million in Tether (USDT), which were frozen immediately following news of the attack.