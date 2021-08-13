Olam looks to raise about $3 bln via food ingredients London IPO – sources

Article content SINGAPORE — Olam International is considering raising about 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) through a London listing of its food ingredients unit next year, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the Singapore-based trading house seeks to boost its valuation and step up acquisitions. Olam, one of the world’s biggest agricultural commodity traders, is listing Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) as part of a business overhaul flagged last year https://www.reuters.com/article/olam-intl-restructuring-idUSL4N29O16P, under which it created two new core operating businesses.

Article content “It will be a substantial IPO. It will be amongst the larger IPOs done on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the recent past,” co-founder and CEO Sunny Verghese told Reuters in an interview, while declining to give a fundraising target. The proceeds would allow the firm to accelerate growth via acquisitions, he added. Shares in Olam, backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Mitsubishi Corp, were trading 3.5% higher at S$1.49 on Friday, giving it a market value of S$5.6 billion. Verghese said OFI could join London’s FTSE-100 index of blue-chip companies. A valuation above 4 billion pounds would enable OFI to get into the index and obtain a premium listing – which would require the company to have a free float of at least 25% and meet a tougher set of corporate governance requirements.