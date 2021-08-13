Oil slips but set for weekly gain despite forecast for weaker demand

Article content NEW YORK — Oil fell on Friday, but was on track to post a slight weekly gain, broadly shrugging off a warning from the International Energy Agency that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing oil demand. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $70.73 a barrel by 1:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT). U.S. West Intermediate crude lost 53 cents, or 0.8%, to trade at $68.56. Over the week, the benchmarks were still set for a slight gain, compared with sharp losses last week – a 6% drop in Brent marked its largest week of losses in four months, and WTI slumped nearly 7% in its biggest weekly decline in nine months.

Article content The IEA said on Thursday that demand for crude oil ground to a halt in July and was set to rise at a slower pace over the rest of the year because of surging infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Still, oil has remained supported by improved demand in the world’s top consumer the United States and other nations where the COVID-19 vaccination rate is higher. “While the IEA’s report was pretty dour on demand, in the near term, it’s pretty clear that there’s a supply deficit and that’s likely to continue as we’re seeing airline travel restrictions get lifted in the U.S.,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. Major banks Goldman Sachs and JPM Commodities Research are less bullish on oil due to the rising infection rate.