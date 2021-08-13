No gear, no problem! 3 ways to earn Bitcoin through cloud mining and staking By Cointelegraph

One of the side benefits of China’s crackdown is that it has lowered the barriers of entry into the Bitcoin mining space, which has been shown to provide profits in both bull and bear markets.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) rapid recovery above $46,000 has renewed calls for a $100,000 BTC price by the end of 2021, while the effects of China’s crackdown on the mining industry are slowly beginning to fade as the network hash rate shows signs of recovery.

