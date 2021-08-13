Matt Damon Says He Supports Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Romance – Hollywood Life

Matt Damon has opened up about his pal Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, after he was spotted hanging out with the couple in Malibu.

Matt Damon wants nothing but the best for his childhood friend Ben Affleck. The Golden Globe winner, 50, has opened up about his friend’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. On the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, the actor spoke about the couple during a rapid-fire round of questions, while promoting his new movie Stillwater. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.

“They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now.” Back in July, Matt told Extra that he was “just so happy” for Ben amid his rekindled romance with his ex-fiance. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.” Matt’s latest comments come just a couple of weeks after he was spotted taking a beachside stroll with the couple in Malibu.

The Good Will Hunting actor was pictured walking beside Bennifer, who held hands, on a private beach in Malibu near Paradise Cove. All three A-list stars looked to be having an absolute blast together, as indicative by their big smiles in the snapshots which were taken on August 8. A source close to the trio recently told HollywoodLife that Matt couldn’t be happier for his friend of more than 25 years.

“Matt wants nothing but the best for Ben,” the insider told HL. “They are friends forever and talk about everything. Matt knows what makes Ben tick, and he is happy with it all because Ben is clearly happy.” The source added that Matt is an equally big fan of J.Lo. “When it comes down to it all, Matt is going to be there for his friend and hope for the best.”

The source also explained that the pair aren’t exactly chatting about their relationships during their get togethers. “When they talk [it’s usually] about the Patriots and the Red Sox. Matt’s only playful thing he mentions to Ben [about] Jen is that she is a Yankees fan. That’s the fun they have with it all. Matt is happy but he isn’t making it the focus of his relationship with Ben.”