Malaysia’s economy grows more quickly than expected in Q2; c.bank cuts 2021 view

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s economy grew more quickly than expected in the second quarter as it recovered from a COVID-induced slump a year ago, but the central bank slashed its forecast for 2021 growth due to new lockdown measures.

Malaysia’s economy grew 16.1% in the April-June period from a year ago, the central bank said on Friday. Economists had expected the economy to grow by a median estimate of 14.3% in the April-June period, according to a Reuters poll.

The Malaysian economy is projected to expand between 3.0% and 4.0% in 2021, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement. It had earlier forecast 2021 growth of 6-7.5%. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)