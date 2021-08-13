Lucidea Releases Client-Driven Upgrades to Inmagic Presto with V5.3.1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea is the parent company to a full portfolio of market leading knowledge management, library automation, and museums and archives collections management applications. Their most recent enhancements to their flagship knowledge management software, Inmagic Presto, now offered as V5.3.1, include:

Lucidea reports there are many additional client-driven enhancements in this release, including in the areas of user experience and workflow optimization. Inmagic Presto V5.3.1 will be generally available as of August 16, 2021.

About Lucidea:

Lucidea is the market leading developer of a full portfolio of knowledge management, library automation, and museums and archives collections management solutions. Their products include Inmagic Presto, DB/TextWorks, GeniePlus, and SydneyEnterprise for libraries and knowledge centers, and Argus and ArchivEra for museums and archives. Visit www.lucidea.com for more information, or call 604-278-6717.

