Lizzo Shares Her NSFW Date Night Plans For Chris Evans

Leave it to Lizzo to make a grown woman blush. 😳
Lizzo and Chris Evans have developed a little bit of an internet flirtationship— yes, I made that word up — and they have no plans to slow down anytime soon.
Now, in a new interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, she revealed her plans for the future with Chris.
“We have plans, well—we don’t have plans,” she explained. “But he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘No shots on me.'”
From there, things got a little sexy. “So, here’s my scenario,” she revealed. “He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off.”
Lizzo seemed to even shock herself a little with her honesty, and then quickly changed the subject. She said, “Okay. Sorry. Next question.”
I mean, is that not everyone’s idea of a date with Chris Evans?! She said it, but we were all thinking it.
