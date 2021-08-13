Lizzo Gets Flirty Over Chris Evans & Refuses To Give Up On Hooking Up – Hollywood Life

Lizzo said she hadn’t slept with Drake – yet – in her new song, and she’s still not giving up hope on getting with Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Fresh off of releasing “Rumors,” her first song in two years, Lizzo called into SiriusXM on Friday (Aug. 13) to speak with both SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen and The Morning Mash Up. During the conversation, Andy brought up Lizzo’s playful relationship with Chris Evans, specifically how she recently pretended to be pregnant with his child – and he played along with it! “I saw the DM that he sent you, that he slid into your DMs again,” said Andy, “to be like ‘I’m so excited about our bundle of joy.’ How cool is that? I mean, isn’t that fun? And it also made me think, I mean, I want the two of you guys to get together for real. Like, I feel like let’s make this happen.”

Lizzo was down. “Listen, that Taurus, Gemini energy, honey, unmatched. It’s unmatched. He said that…. We have plans — well, we don’t have plans — but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, ‘okay, shots on me.’ And he said, ‘no shots on me.’ So here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off—” Lizzo, upon realizing her phrasing for this morning talk show, burst out laughing. “Okay. Sorry. Next question,” she said, before adding. “Just kidding, Chris! Goddamnit.”

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸 ♬ original sound – lizzo

If this continues, Lizzo might have Chris’s baby – for real. At the end of July, Lizzo responded to a fan’s comment on TikTok (“lizzo baby…we know your(sic) [pregnant emoji] and we know it’s Chris Evans now spill the tea] by saying she and Chris were going to have “a little America.” Chris, taking this joke in stride, responded by messaging Lizzo. “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy [laughing eomji] my mother will be so happy. (just promise me no gender reveal parties lol).” “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!” Lizzo captioned the vid.

The Lizzo/Evans “romance” began in Spring 2020, after Lizzo admitted to drinking and shooting her shot with the Avengers star. Chris responded by following Lizzo, and replying with, “No shame in a drunk DM. [blowing kiss emoji] God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”