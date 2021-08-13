Litecoin Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $180.890 by 10:22 (14:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.74% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $12.030B, or 0.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $164.135 to $182.670 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.81%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.192B or 2.10% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.3467 to $182.6702 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 56.93% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,544.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.47% on the day.

was trading at $3,233.54 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.50%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $874.479B or 44.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $378.690B or 19.41% of the total cryptocurrency market value.