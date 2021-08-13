Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Aug 13

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Cardi B joined Lizzo on her new song “Rumors”:
2.
Cameron Diaz appeared on Kevin Hart’s new talk show, Hart to Heart, which also features lots of wine drinking:
3.
Speaking of wine, Maluma celebrated his 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards nominations with a glass of wine:
4.
Omar Apollo got snapped while getting ready:
5.
Froy Gutierrez went on vacay to Hawaii:
6.
Camila Mendes enjoyed a beach day in Miami:
7.
While Christy Turlington had a dreamy getaway in Positano, Italy:
8.
Also enjoying Italy was Zoe Saldana, who got to look at this gorgeous view:
9.
Diego Luna shared the trailer for the new Netflix series he created and directed, Todo va a Estar Bien:
10.
Indya Moore had a visit from a butterfly:
11.
Salma Hayek enjoyed margaritas with her friend, director Alfonso Cuarón:
12.
Yalitza Aparicio Martínez went hiking up to the Cascadas Arcoíris (Rainbow Waterfalls) in Honey, Puebla, Mexico:
13.
Sofía Vergara took a selfie while filming America’s Got Talent:
14.
Melissa Fumero reminded everyone to watch the season premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine:
15.
Eva Mendes visited a chocolate factory in Prague:
16.
Danna Paola took a dramatic photo with a palm tree on the beach in Miami:
17.
Shakira showed us the inside of her car:
18.
Christina Aguilera celebrated the 15th anniversary of her classic album, Back to Basics:
19.
And finally, a newly blonde Taylor Zakhar Perez attended the premiere of The Kissing Booth 3:
