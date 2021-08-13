Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Aug 13

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Cardi B joined Lizzo on her new song “Rumors”:

2.

Cameron Diaz appeared on Kevin Hart’s new talk show, Hart to Heart, which also features lots of wine drinking:

3.

Speaking of wine, Maluma celebrated his 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards nominations with a glass of wine:

4.

Omar Apollo got snapped while getting ready:

5.

Froy Gutierrez went on vacay to Hawaii:

6.

Camila Mendes enjoyed a beach day in Miami:

7.

While Christy Turlington had a dreamy getaway in Positano, Italy:

8.

Also enjoying Italy was Zoe Saldana, who got to look at this gorgeous view:

9.

Diego Luna shared the trailer for the new Netflix series he created and directed, Todo va a Estar Bien:

10.

Indya Moore had a visit from a butterfly:

11.

Salma Hayek enjoyed margaritas with her friend, director Alfonso Cuarón:

12.

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez went hiking up to the Cascadas Arcoíris (Rainbow Waterfalls) in Honey, Puebla, Mexico:

13.

Sofía Vergara took a selfie while filming America’s Got Talent:

14.

Melissa Fumero reminded everyone to watch the season premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

15.

Eva Mendes visited a chocolate factory in Prague:

16.

Danna Paola took a dramatic photo with a palm tree on the beach in Miami:

17.

Shakira showed us the inside of her car:

18.

Christina Aguilera celebrated the 15th anniversary of her classic album, Back to Basics:

19.

And finally, a newly blonde Taylor Zakhar Perez attended the premiere of The Kissing Booth 3:

