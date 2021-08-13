Latam FX buoyed by sliding dollar, Peruvian sol leads

Article content
Most Latin American currencies rose as
the U.S. dollar fell on Friday, with the Peruvian sol leading
gains after the country’s central bank hiked its key lending
rate, while Colombia’s peso hit a four-week high.
Peru’s sol firmed 0.6%, set for its first weekly rise
in four weeks. The central bank delivered a 25-basis-point hike
in rates to 0.5% to contain inflation. But the bank said it was
still committed to an expansive monetary policy to combat the
pandemic’s effects on the economy.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“The decision comes after a recent increase in both observed
and expected inflation, though the communique highlighted the
need for an expansive policy stance and noted that real rates
are still at historic lows,” Citi analysts wrote in a client
note.
“This hike begins the normalization cycle, and we now expect
at least an additional 50 bp in hikes this year.”
A fall in the dollar after the University of Michigan’s
index of consumer sentiment hit its lowest since 2011, also
helped boost Latin American currencies.
Colombia’s peso extended gains to a fourth straight
session. The currency jumped 2% in the last session, cheered by
the government’s plan to sign road contracts worth $5.39
billion.
Colombia’s poor highways and delays to modernize them are
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
considered by analysts as one of the main factors reducing
competitiveness in the country’s economy and its international
trade.
Brazil’s real steadied after falling earlier in the
session as prices of iron ore, an export item, fell amid fiscal
and political uncertainty.
The real is set for its fourth straight week of losses,
underperforming regional peers which were all on track to post
gains on the week.
Mexico’s peso rose 0.5% after falling on Thursday
when the central bank hiked rates as expected, but on a split
vote between monetary policy committee members. Some voted for
rates to be held.
Workers at Chile’s Esondida mine, the world’s biggest copper
deposit, approved a revised contract, mine operator BHP
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
said. That saw copper prices steadying after the possibility of
falling supply on a likely strike raised prices for the red
metal.
Chile, the largest copper producer, saw its currency
slip 0.2%.
Among stocks, Brazil’s Bovespa stocks index rose
0.2%, lifted by heavyweight Petrobras.
The index was also boosted by cosmetics company Natura & Co
, owner of Avon and The Body Shop, which reported on
Thursday a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year
ago.
Chile’s main stocks index hit a seven-week high.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1911 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1282.18 -0.68
MSCI LatAm 2493.60 0.54
Brazil Bovespa 120906.50 0.17
Mexico IPC 51408.75 0.7
Chile IPSA 4416.00 0.94
Argentina MerVal 69254.50 -0.343
Colombia COLCAP 1265.95 0.59
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.2394 0.27
Mexico peso 19.8738 0.36
Chile peso 775.6 -0.34
Colombia peso 3838.12 0.44
Peru sol 4.076 0.08
Argentina peso (interbank) 97.1000 -0.02
Argentina peso (parallel) 178 0.28
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.