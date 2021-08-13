Jordyn Woods Tells Fans What She Eats In A Week – See Her Clip Here

Jordyn Woods is showing fans and followers what she eats in a week. Check out her post here.

‘what I eat in a week! We asked @sobadash_ to make some of our favorite things in a low carb/keto style and she delivered! Who said eating healthy had to be boring! 🤩🥰’ Jordyn said.

Someone posted this: ‘I’m sure with a private chef snd lots of money nothing is boring 🙂’ and a follower said: ‘Very inspiring! These look easy to recreate too.’

A follower said: ‘In my country we avoid meat and any kinda thing that involves flour…but now that i look at your diet i feel like am getting everything wrong Jordyn 😭😭’

A commenter posted this: ‘Wow you and your sister are twins I had to look at the name to know who I was looking at. My daughter’s are the same twins but different ages. Smh😏do y’all hate it or love it.’

A fan said: ‘@jodiewoods girl what?! I really thought this was you!!! SN: bby jordyn you GLOWING boots! & aging backwards.’

‘I thought u was @jodiewoods for a good 2 minutes,’ another follower said.

Jordyn Woods keeps looking for ways to switch up her workouts. Check out her video here.

‘I’m always looking for ways to switch up my workouts and @karltowns & @chuckyanthony got me out here starting to box… whew @jeremiah.maestre is getting me right starting with the fundamentals.. I’ll keep y’all posted on this journey 🤍 @frst.place,’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Also, not too long ago, Jordyn shared a hairstyling video that has her fans excited.

‘Styling Baby Hairs We are back with @BeautyByMariama to add onto the ponytail from last week by styling my baby hairs. It’s a trend, I’m trying to do my part, get over it. How do you style your baby hairs? When are they extra and when are they just right? We do our best to answer all these questions and more. Special guest appearance by @JodieWoods with a judgement on the final look,’ Jordyn wrote.