Jordyn Woods and her boo are wearing matching outfits. Check out the post that she shared.

‘you know you had a good time when you barely took any photos 🤎’ Jordyn said.

Someone posted this: ‘TRUE! Loving the Fendi 😍’ and a follower said: ‘Your post is so beautiful, I really like it🥰🥰’

Someone said: ‘Those type of things shouldn’t define a relationship or just life in general anyway,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Jodyn you are so beyond beautiful and your man is so freaking lucky to have you!!’

A fan said: ‘His jacket like that reminds me of the nutty professor.’

Jordyn Woods posed at the gym with her boo. Check out the toned bodies that the couple flaunts.

‘WELLNESS WEDNESDAY• get a partner that challenges you! We told each other we were gonna get in the best shape of our lives and that’s exactly what we’re doing! Never forget it all starts with your mind! I know I’ve been talking about my app launching for forever, but it is finally completed so hopefully you’ll have it by the end of the month so you can tap into my workouts! @frst.place 🤍’ Jordyn said.

Stay tuned for more news about Jordyn and her loved ones.