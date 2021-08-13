Jen Shah’s Arrest & Legal Woes — Watch – Hollywood Life

It may be super hot outside, but it’s chilly in the ‘Real Housewives’ universe — and that’s because the Season 2 trailer for ‘RHOSLC’ just dropped!

The Season 2 trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just dropped, and it’s jam-packed full of drama. But then again, what else would you expect after knowing that Jen Shah‘s March 2021 arrest was caught on camera?

Fortunately for fans, Jen’s ongoing legal woes aren’t the only thing causing drama this upcoming season. As you can see in the trailer below, the other ladies — Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Mary Cosby and promising newbie Jennie Nguyen — are doing a good job at competing for the spotlight.

“Jennie’s a firecracker,” Jen says in a confessional about the new Housewife on the block, as Jennie proves her costar right by getting into it with a few of the women. Meanwhile, there’s talk that Mary is “a cult leader,” according to Whitney. Lisa tries to get to the bottom of those wild rumors — which leads to turbulence in her relationship with Mary.

But the most explosive drama is all centered on Jen, who was arrested while the season was filming in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme. As Jen seemingly hits rock bottom, she looks to her fellow Housewives for support — but Meredith isn’t having it. “Can we talk about the hundreds of lives she has ruined?” Meredith says about Jen, who has pled not guilty to the said charges. From there, Jen and Meredith clash as the ladies infer that Meredith may have been involved in Jen’s legal woes.

“I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bulls**t charges against me, Meredith, you’re f***ing disgusting,” Jen says while lashing out at Meredith. But Meredith aptly disengages from the fight, all the while getting in a slight dig at Jen. The ongoing legal drama certainly gets to Jen, who at one point in the trailer cries to her husband Sherrief and says she’s “f***ing scared” for what could happen to her.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which was the tenth installment of the Bravo franchise, first premiered on November 11, 2020. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of several women living in Salt Lake City, Utah. Season 1 didn’t do so hot ratings-wise, but the show quickly became a favorite amongst diehard Bravo fans, and a second season was announced in Feb. 2021, just as the first season came to a close.

Want more drama? Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9pm ET on Bravo.