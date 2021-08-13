Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.14% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T:), which rose 10.01% or 578.0 points to trade at 6350.0 at the close. Meanwhile, JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) added 9.32% or 141.0 points to end at 1654.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 3.86% or 185.0 points to 4975.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 8.98% or 97.0 points to trade at 983.0 at the close. Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 5.72% or 180.0 points to end at 2965.0 and Advantest Corp. (T:) was down 4.73% or 460.0 points to 9270.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1793 to 1708 and 262 ended unchanged.

Shares in Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.01% or 578.0 to 6350.0. Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.86% or 185.0 to 4975.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.65.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.88% or 0.61 to $68.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.76% or 0.54 to hit $70.77 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.41% or 7.20 to trade at $1759.00 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 110.29, while EUR/JPY fell 0.03% to 129.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 92.972.

