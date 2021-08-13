Jacob Elordi’s Dating History, From Joey To Kaia

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
24

And in case you didn’t notice, he’s also UNBELIEVABLY GORGEOUS.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And I’m not the only one who thinks so! Many famous women have dated the handsome heartthrob. So I thought it’d be fun if we took a stroll down memory line and looked back at Jacob’s love life.

First up was Joey King, who co-starred with Jacob in the Kissing Booth movies.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She’s also been in a ton of stuff including Ramona and Beezus, Crazy Stupid Love, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Act.

The couple met on set in 2017 and became Instagram official later that year. But Joey revealed during an interview with Bello that it wasn’t love at first sight.


Rachel Murray / Getty Images

“I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away, we were talking about gross things with each other,” she said while laughing. “But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!'”


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

“It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close, so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

But by the end of 2018, fans suspected that the couple had broken up. And when Joey deleted pics of Jacob off her Instagram, that was all the confirmation we needed.


Jesse Grant / WireImage / Getty Images

Jacob’s next girlfriend was none other than Zendaya.


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

I’m sure you already know Zendaya. But in case you live under a rock, you can find her in Malcom & Marie, Spider-Man, and The Greatest Showman.

The pair met on the set of Euphoria in 2018. After the show aired in 2019, dating rumors started flying.


Film Magic / Getty Images

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“She’s like my sister.”


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

A sister??? Really, Jacob?!

IDK if he was straight up lying there or if his feelings completely changed, but the couple was spotted just two months later on a date in NYC.


Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

But something must have soured between them since their love affair sizzled out soon after.


Matt Winkelmeyer /Jim Spellman / Stringer

And by September of 2020, Jacob was photographed with a new woman: Kaia Gerber.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

You might know Kaia from Sister CitiesAmerican Horror Stories, or her modeling career. Fun fact: She’s the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford!

Dating rumors swirled after the pair were photographed holding hands.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Then, Kaia made it Instagram official on Halloween! They dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Love it!

Since then, the model has shared a few cute pics of her man like this one:

In a May 2021 interview with Vogue, Kaia had some powerful words about their relationship.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”


Robert Kamau / GC IMAGES / Getty Images

“Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone,” she concluded.


Jon Kopaloff / Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

All the best to Jacob and Kaia!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR