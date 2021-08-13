Is being late into Bitcoin about perspective? By Cointelegraph

Is being late into Bitcoin about perspective?



Over the course of approximately 12 years, (BTC) went from the status as a little-known experiment to trading as an entirely new class of asset recognized by the mainstream financial world. In that time, the price of one Bitcoin has gone from less than $1, all the way up past $60,000 at its peak. People have bought into the asset at varying points along the way, with some users making significant profits from Bitcoin’s upward price journey. Given that Bitcoin now trades for tens of thousands of dollars per coin, is it too late to profit from getting into BTC now? One crypto trader on Twitter thinks so.

“Tbh I just dont care what bitcoin does anymore,” Moon Overlord said in a March 15, 2021 tweet. “We already made it,” they said, adding: “And yes its too late to buy it, it’s $50-$60k for ONE, time to look elsewhere if you are new or dont have much to invest.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph