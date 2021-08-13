Investors storm into “value trades” as broader equity exuberance fades By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors have made a beeline into so-called “value trades”, adding cash into European stocks and financial and material shares during the past week, BofA’s weekly statistics showed on Friday.
At $1.5 billion, Europe saw the biggest inflow in eight weeks while financial stocks saw a chunky $2.6 billion of inflows — the largest in ten weeks — the U.S. investment bank said.
Global equity funds enjoyed inflows of $15.7 billion as private clients of the U.S. investment bank holding $3.2 trillion in assets increased their allocation to stocks to a record high of 65%.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.