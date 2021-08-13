Investors storm into “value trades” as broader equity exuberance fades By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors have made a beeline into so-called “value trades”, adding cash into European stocks and financial and material shares during the past week, BofA’s weekly statistics showed on Friday.

At $1.5 billion, Europe saw the biggest inflow in eight weeks while financial stocks saw a chunky $2.6 billion of inflows — the largest in ten weeks — the U.S. investment bank said.

Global equity funds enjoyed inflows of $15.7 billion as private clients of the U.S. investment bank holding $3.2 trillion in assets increased their allocation to stocks to a record high of 65%.

