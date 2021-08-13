Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase By Reuters

(Reuters) – Intel Corp (NASDAQ:) on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.

The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around $788,191, based on trading price of $261.51 at 15:01 pm ET on Friday.

Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Major players have doubled down on crypto holdings including star stock picker Cathie Wood and Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc Chief Elon Musk.

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase went public through a direct listing in April, which saw its valuation rise to as high as $112 billion on the first day of trading.

