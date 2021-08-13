India’s Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID-19 vaccine advances into next stage of trials By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19
© Reuters. A man rides his motorbike past a parked bus of India’s biotechnology company Bharat Biotech outside its office in Hyderabad, India July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate has received regulatory approval for mid- to late-stage trials, the government’s ministry of science and technology said in a statement https:// on Friday.

Early stage trials of the vaccine candidate, BBV154, has been completed in subjects aged 18 to 60 years, and the doses were found to be well tolerated, the statement said.

COVAXIN, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine already approved for emergency use approval in the country, is administered through an injection.

“Bharat Biotech’s BBV154 Covid Vaccine is the first intranasal vaccine being developed in the country entering into late-stage clinical trials,” said Renu Swarup, chairperson of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council.

Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for additional details.

Coronavirus cases in India have sharply dropped from the devastating peak of the second wave seen in April and May, while experts have said widespread vaccination remains the country’s best defence against any further waves of the disease.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR