India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.01% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17
© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.01%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 1.01% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 1.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.29% or 33.20 points to trade at 807.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) added 3.33% or 111.65 points to end at 3463.40 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) was up 2.77% or 44.95 points to 1668.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.67% or 69.75 points to trade at 2546.80 at the close. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) declined 1.36% or 64.20 points to end at 4652.20 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.20% or 10.90 points to 894.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.22% to 3461.90, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.78% to settle at 1667.45 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.21% to close at 637.05.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.28% to 184.65 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.21% to settle at 4655.60 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.09% to 1024.05 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 935 to 750 and 41 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1601 fell and 1468 advanced, while 112 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 4.29% or 33.20 to 807.45. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.33% or 111.65 to 3463.40. Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.77% or 44.95 to 1668.40. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.22% or 107.95 to 3461.90. Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.78% or 45.05 to 1667.45. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.21% or 13.80 to 637.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 4.99% to 12.9900.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.58% or 10.10 to $1761.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.13% or 0.09 to hit $69.00 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $71.28 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.06% to 74.268, while EUR/INR rose 0.10% to 87.2460.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 92.915.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR