India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.01% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.01%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 1.01% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 1.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.29% or 33.20 points to trade at 807.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) added 3.33% or 111.65 points to end at 3463.40 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) was up 2.77% or 44.95 points to 1668.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.67% or 69.75 points to trade at 2546.80 at the close. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) declined 1.36% or 64.20 points to end at 4652.20 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.20% or 10.90 points to 894.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.22% to 3461.90, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.78% to settle at 1667.45 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.21% to close at 637.05.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.28% to 184.65 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.21% to settle at 4655.60 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.09% to 1024.05 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 935 to 750 and 41 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1601 fell and 1468 advanced, while 112 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 4.29% or 33.20 to 807.45. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.33% or 111.65 to 3463.40. Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.77% or 44.95 to 1668.40. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.22% or 107.95 to 3461.90. Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.78% or 45.05 to 1667.45. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.21% or 13.80 to 637.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 4.99% to 12.9900.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.58% or 10.10 to $1761.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.13% or 0.09 to hit $69.00 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $71.28 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.06% to 74.268, while EUR/INR rose 0.10% to 87.2460.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 92.915.