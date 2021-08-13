Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.
The new DHS bulletin warned of the risk of “targeted violence” around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays.
