Happy 21st crypto ETF filed for 2021 with Kryptoin’s ‘Ethereum ETF Trust’ By Cointelegraph

Delaware-based Kryptoin Investment Advisors has joined a score of other crypto ETF hopefuls by filing for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The crypto investment firm previously tried and failed to get a ETF greenlit back in 2019. The firm came back with another attempt this April, filing for a Bitcoin ETF that was set for a verdict by July 27 but is still under review by the SEC.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.