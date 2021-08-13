Gold jumps as U.S. consumer sentiment drop eases early tapering fears

Article content
Gold rose more than 1% on Friday after a survey showing U.S. consumer sentiment dived in early August, calming investor concern over an early tapering of the Federal Reserve’s asset purchases.
Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,776.38 per ounce by 1:03 p.m. EDT (1703 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 1.5% to $1,778.80.
The precious metal has recovered sharply after sliding to an over four-month low on Monday that was spurred by fears the Federal Reserve would begin cutting back economic support after a strong U.S. jobs report last week.
“The crash in gold was a little overdone and we’re beginning to see the reality that economic stimulus in the U.S. and worldwide is going to continue,” Jeffrey Sica, CEO of Circle Squared Alternative Investments, adding that central banks would remain diligent when tapering given a surge in COVID-19 cases.
In a potential reflection of the fast-spreading Delta COVID-19 variant’s economic impact, the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index was at a decade low in early August.
The dollar and U.S. benchmark 10-year treasury yields also weakened further after the survey, bolstering gold’s appeal.
Providing further support to bullion was increased physical demand, particularly from top consumers India and China.
“The hope is that India’s demand recovery in particular is going to be a sustainable trend, keeping gold prices from breaking significantly lower,” said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.
Silver rose 2.4% to $23.70 per ounce, but was down about 2.6% for the week.
Silver could move higher in lockstep with gold especially given supply constraints in the physical gold market, Circle Squared’s Sica added.
Platinum rose 0.9% to $1,027.01 and palladium was up 1.3% at $2,657.71.
TD’s Ghali also said there was a possibility of “significant” substitution of palladium with platinum in automobiles, potentially boosting platinum demand from 2022. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and David Evans)