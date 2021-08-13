Gold jumps as U.S. consumer sentiment drop eases early tapering fears

Article content Gold rose more than 1% on Friday after a survey showing U.S. consumer sentiment dived in early August, calming investor concern over an early tapering of the Federal Reserve’s asset purchases. Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,776.38 per ounce by 1:03 p.m. EDT (1703 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 1.5% to $1,778.80. The precious metal has recovered sharply after sliding to an over four-month low on Monday that was spurred by fears the Federal Reserve would begin cutting back economic support after a strong U.S. jobs report last week.

Article content “The crash in gold was a little overdone and we’re beginning to see the reality that economic stimulus in the U.S. and worldwide is going to continue,” Jeffrey Sica, CEO of Circle Squared Alternative Investments, adding that central banks would remain diligent when tapering given a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a potential reflection of the fast-spreading Delta COVID-19 variant’s economic impact, the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index was at a decade low in early August. The dollar and U.S. benchmark 10-year treasury yields also weakened further after the survey, bolstering gold’s appeal. Providing further support to bullion was increased physical demand, particularly from top consumers India and China.