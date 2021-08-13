Gold firms on virus anxiety, heads for weekly fall

Article content

Gold prices rose on Friday, underpinned by concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, although a resilient dollar kept bullion on course for its second straight weekly decline.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,756.61 per ounce by 0655 GMT.

It was down 0.4% for the week, mainly due to a sharp fall on Monday following strong U.S. jobs data that renewed early Federal Reserve taper bets.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,759.70.

“The ongoing COVID disruption means it is more likely that central banks globally will continue to provide stimulus, which ultimately feeds back into inflation and higher gold prices in the long term,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.