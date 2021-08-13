Global equity funds see higher inflows boosted by strong earnings -Lipper

Article content

Global equity funds lured inflows for a third straight week in the week to Aug. 11, as strong corporate earnings and positive economic data from the United States boosted sentiment.

According to Lipper data, global equity funds attracted inflows of $10.12 billion, a 12% increase over the previous week.

European equity funds had the major share of the inflows, receiving $5.6 billion, while U.S. equity funds obtained $2.7 billion.

About 69% of global firms have beaten analysts’ profit estimates in the second quarter, posting an average growth of 143%, with cyclical sectors such as industrials, energy and consumer discretionary firms leading the earnings recovery, according to Refinitiv data.