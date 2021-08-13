Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.25% By Investing.com

© Reuters Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.25%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.25% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.32%, and the index lost 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adidas AG (DE:), which rose 1.91% or 5.98 points to trade at 319.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 1.87% or 3.58 points to end at 194.93 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 1.44% or 0.445 points to 31.425 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:), which fell 1.62% or 1.41 points to trade at 85.88 at the close. Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.54% or 0.187 points to end at 34.555 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 0.51% or 1.06 points to 207.50.

The top performers on the MDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.87% to 41.600, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.38% to settle at 46.275 and Zalando SE (DE:) which gained 2.15% to close at 93.98.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.45% to 136.200 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 3.49% to settle at 174.350 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.59% to 15.820 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.87% to 41.600, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.43% to settle at 126.400 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.38% to close at 46.275.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.45% to 136.200 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 4.65% to settle at 42.240 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 3.88% to 29.700 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 358 to 325 and 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.87% or 3.58 to 194.93. Shares in Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.87% or 1.160 to 41.600. Shares in Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.87% or 1.160 to 41.600. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.43% or 3.000 to 126.400.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.77% to 16.07 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.65% or 28.85 to $1780.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.94% or 0.65 to hit $68.44 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.02% or 0.73 to trade at $70.58 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.60% to 1.1797, while EUR/GBP rose 0.21% to 0.8511.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.55% at 92.523.