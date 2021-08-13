Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.25% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
41
© Reuters Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.25%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.25% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.32%, and the index lost 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adidas AG (DE:), which rose 1.91% or 5.98 points to trade at 319.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 1.87% or 3.58 points to end at 194.93 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 1.44% or 0.445 points to 31.425 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:), which fell 1.62% or 1.41 points to trade at 85.88 at the close. Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.54% or 0.187 points to end at 34.555 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 0.51% or 1.06 points to 207.50.

The top performers on the MDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.87% to 41.600, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.38% to settle at 46.275 and Zalando SE (DE:) which gained 2.15% to close at 93.98.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.45% to 136.200 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 3.49% to settle at 174.350 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.59% to 15.820 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.87% to 41.600, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.43% to settle at 126.400 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.38% to close at 46.275.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.45% to 136.200 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 4.65% to settle at 42.240 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 3.88% to 29.700 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 358 to 325 and 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.87% or 3.58 to 194.93. Shares in Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.87% or 1.160 to 41.600. Shares in Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.87% or 1.160 to 41.600. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.43% or 3.000 to 126.400.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.77% to 16.07 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.65% or 28.85 to $1780.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.94% or 0.65 to hit $68.44 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.02% or 0.73 to trade at $70.58 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.60% to 1.1797, while EUR/GBP rose 0.21% to 0.8511.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.55% at 92.523.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR