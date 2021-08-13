Fred May Be Upgraded to Tropical Storm While Drenching Florida

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Fred is expected to dump rain on southern Florida this weekend and may be upgraded again to a tropical storm as it sweeps the state’s west coast.

The tropical depression was 315 miles (507 kilometers) east-southeast of Key West at 8 a.m. local time, with winds reaching 35 miles per hour, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It could bring as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain to parts of Florida by Monday.

Warm ocean waters will give Fred a boost. The Hurricane Center said it will slowly strengthen over the next few days and may regain tropical-storm strength Friday, once its windspeeds surpass 39 miles per hour.