France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.20% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.20% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bouygues SA (PA:), which rose 3.43% or 1.16 points to trade at 34.98 at the close. Meanwhile, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 1.49% or 1.12 points to end at 76.11 and Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) was up 1.36% or 0.38 points to 28.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 1.16% or 0.51 points to trade at 43.47 at the close. Alstom SA (PA:) declined 1.09% or 0.39 points to end at 35.50 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was down 0.70% or 0.34 points to 47.89.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eramet SA (PA:) which rose 5.96% to 76.50, Valneva (PA:) which was up 4.91% to settle at 11.330 and Bouygues SA (PA:) which gained 3.43% to close at 34.98.

The worst performers were Ipsen SA (PA:) which was down 12.71% to 80.50 in late trade, CGG SA (PA:) which lost 2.59% to settle at 0.638 and Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (PA:) which was down 2.32% to 26.92 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 289 to 288 and 100 ended unchanged.

Shares in Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.36% or 0.38 to 28.25. Shares in Eramet SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.96% or 4.30 to 76.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.52% or 26.70 to $1778.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.58% or 0.40 to hit $68.69 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.70% or 0.50 to trade at $70.81 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.59% to 1.1796, while EUR/GBP rose 0.22% to 0.8513.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.54% at 92.537.

