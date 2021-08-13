Everything To Know About The Rapper’s 3 Children – Hollywood Life

Eminem isn’t just a legendary rapper: he’s also a proud father of three children, two of whom he adopted. Here’s everything to know about Eminem’s kids.

Eminem, 48, has enjoyed a widely-successful rapping career over the years, and along the way he’s had three special people cheering him on. The “Lose Yourself” crooner is a proud father to three children, all of whom share a special bond with their famous dad. He has biological daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, and also adopted two kids: Alaina Mathers, 28, and 19-year-old Whitney Scott Mathers, the latter of whom recently came out as non-binary and now goes by Stevie Laine.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, grew up without a father figure, and so he takes his job as a dad very seriously. He’s always shown his children an outpouring of love, and has even mentioned them in many of his hit songs. Below, learn everything there is to know about Eminem’s three special children.

Hailie Jade Mathers

Hailie, the only biological child of Eminem and his ex Kimberly Anne Scott, was born on December 25, 1995. Eminem and Kim got married in 1999 but divorced in 2001. However, the pair rekindled years after and got remarried in 2006, only to get divorced again that same year. After their second split, Eminem and Kim agreed to joint custody of Hailie.

Today, Hailie is a social media personality with an Instagram following of over 2 million. She graduated from Michigan State University in 2018 with a psychology degree and 3.9 GPA, and has a boyfriend, Evan McClintock, whom she’s been dating since 2016. “She’s made me proud for sure,” Eminem said of Hailie on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson last year.

Eminem has referenced Hailie in many of his songs, including “Going Through Changes” and the aptly-titled “Hailie’s Song.” In the latter song, the rapper credits his daughter for holding his life together and raps, “My insecurities could eat me alive, but then I see my baby / Suddenly I’m not crazy, it all makes sense when I look into her eyes.”

Alaina Marie Mathers

Alaina is the biological daughter of Kim’s twin sister Dawn Scott. She was adopted at a young age by Eminem and Kim while Dawn struggled with substance abuse, which eventually led to her fatal overdose in 2016. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Alaina, who goes by the nickname Lainey, currently lives in Detroit, Michigan and seems to be flourishing. She has a boyfriend, Matt Moeller, and uses her Instagram account to document the couple’s romance, as well as her travel adventures. Alaina graduated from Oakland University in 2017, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

Since childhood, Alaina has had a special bond with Eminem and his kids. While Alaina is technically Eminem’s niece, the two act as father and daughter. In his 2004 song “Mockingbird,” Eminem raps about his bond with Alaina. “Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he, yeah but he loves you girl and you better know it,” the Grammy winner sings, later adding,

“Lainey I’m talking to you too, Daddy’s still here. I like the sound of that, yeah, it’s got a ring to it, don’t it?”

Stevie Laine

Stevie Laine, born Whitney Scott Mathers, is the daughter of Kim and Eric Hartter, a man from a prior relationship. After Kim and Eminem’s 2001 split, Kim conceived Stevie with Eric and Stevie was born in 2002. When Eminem and Kim reconciled, he adopted Stevie in 2005. Stevie’s father, Eric, reportedly battled drug addiction, and he died in 2020 at the age of 40.

On Aug. 7, Stevie revealed via TikTok that they are non-binary and would now be going by their new name. Steve shared the news with a transformative video that they captioned, “Forever growing and changing.” Steve had previously come out out as bisexual in 2017.

Stevie has mostly stayed out of the spotlight moreso than Eminem’s other two children. In his 2010 track, “Going Through Changes,” the singer rapped about all three kids. “Hailie, this one is for you, Whitney and Alaina, too, I still love your mother, that’ll never change, think about her every day, we could never get it together, hey.”