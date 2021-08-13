Ethereum price drops below $3K, but ETH options data reflects optimism By Cointelegraph

Ether’s (ETH) 81% rally over the last three weeks caught professional traders off-guard, and this week’s upcoming options expiry reveals that of the $430 million in contracts set to expire, only 7% of the neutral-to-bearish put options will be available if Ether holds above $3,200 on Aug. 13.

Ether price in USD at Coinbase. Source: TradingView

Curiously, the crypto market is holding its recent strength despite the Senate’s ‘crypto-critical’ infrastructure deal that recently passed. Although the $1 trillion infrastructure bill may encounter some lengthy hangups in the House of Representatives, the approved version did not clarify what constitutes a cryptocurrency broker, and this is expected to harm the industry in the future.

Ether Aug. 13 options aggregate open interest. Source: Bybt.com