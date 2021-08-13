Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3,310.68 by 19:18 (23:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 21.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $385.43B, or 19.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,035.52 to $3,311.62 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.1%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $23.70B or 22.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,867.5820 to $3,311.6233 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 24.17% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,643.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.39% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $406.06 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $893.11B or 44.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $68.09B or 3.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.