Erica Mena Flaunts Her Best Assets On Social Media – Check Out Her Clip Here

Erica Mena is flaunting her best assets on her IG account. Check out the video that has fans in awe.

‘Follow @ancientcosmetics and get a free body oil no code needed @ancientcosmetics,’ she captioned her post.

RELATED: Erica Mena Is Showing Off Her Toned Legs In This Gorgeous Mini Dress

Someone said: ‘Love you Erica😍❤️’ and more people gushed over her figure. Some fans told her that she is definitely thirst-trapping.

A fan said: ‘You’re so gorgeous I really wish you and your kids happiness,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Ain’t nobody paying attention to no body oils …. With all due respect 🤣’

RELATED: Erica Mena Shares Her Secret For A Flawless Face

Someone else said: ‘if I have to pay for shipping, then it’s not free LMFAO😂’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I just got the Poppin Papaya .. im so excited .. I just hope there’s no secret fees somewhere.’

A fan said: ‘I had to see the video a few times to care about the product. Yummy! 👅😍’ and someone else posetd this: ‘Safari is a #NUTT 😮 what a blessing you’re to him take care sis and God bless you tremendously in and through the powerful name of our Lord and savior Jesus the Christ.’

Erica Mena breaks the Internet with this new photo. Check out her generous curves below.

Someone said: ‘Dang she trying to show safareeeeee huh this ain’t it tho’ and another follower posted this: ‘U don’t have to do that! Ur beautiful don’t have to prove shit to noone.’

As you probably know by now, Safaree has said and done some things in his marriage that have managed to upset more people than Erica Mena . His mother is also one of them.

In the video that you will see here , his mom talks about how his actions made her feel embarrassed.

Stay tuned for more news.