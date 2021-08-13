EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

EOS Climbs 10% In Rally

Investing.com – was trading at $5.0324 by 18:35 (22:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 9.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.7713B, or 0.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.6117 to $5.0363 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 15.56%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.5416B or 1.46% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1610 to $5.0869 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 78.10% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,547.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.17% on the day.

was trading at $3,282.77 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.47%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $893.1348B or 45.09% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $384.0469B or 19.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

