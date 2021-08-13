Dow, S&P 500 set for record open after Disney’s strong earnings

Article content The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to open at record highs on Friday after Walt Disney’s forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 4.6% in premarket trading after it topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly earnings as its streaming services picked up more customers than expected and pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability.

Article content Airbnb Inc slipped 2.7% after it flagged a hit to its current-quarter bookings by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing pace of U.S. vaccination. A stellar earnings season, improving economic data and the Senate’s passage of a large infrastructure bill have all reinforced investors’ belief in the economic recovery, pushing U.S. stocks to all-time highs in the past few sessions. Concerns over higher inflation and a sooner-than-anticipated policy tapering by the Federal Reserve also ebbed after data earlier this week showed the pace of increase in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July even as producer prices posted their biggest annual increase in more than a decade. “What we know about inflation at this point is that it remains relatively high, but it doesn’t appear to be getting a lot worse at the moment,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.