Disney Rises Premarket; Airbnb, Doordash Fall By Investing.com

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) stock fell 0.4% after the railroad operator rejected a $27 billion takeover offer from Canadian Pacific (NYSE:) Railway, saying it wasn’t better than the $29 billion agreement it currently has with Canadian National Railway.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2% after Citigroup (NYSE:) upgraded its investment stance on the video gaming company to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying a rough stretch for the stock now creates value.

DoorDash (NYSE:) stock fell 4.4% after the food delivery service reported a bigger than expected loss as it spent heavily to expand internationally. It managed to beat quarterly revenue estimates, as the pandemic-era surge in food delivery stayed strong.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.2% after the accommodation rental app warned the current-quarter bookings could be hit by the delta variant and are likely to slow from the second quarter and remain below 2019 levels.

