Disney Rises Premarket; Airbnb, Doordash Fall By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, August 13th. Please refresh for updates.
-
Walt Disney (NYSE:) stock rose 4.6% after the entertainment giant reported strong numbers for the current quarter, with its streaming services impressing and the pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability.
-
Airbnb (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.2% after the accommodation rental app warned the current-quarter bookings could be hit by the delta variant and are likely to slow from the second quarter and remain below 2019 levels.
-
DoorDash (NYSE:) stock fell 4.4% after the food delivery service reported a bigger than expected loss as it spent heavily to expand internationally. It managed to beat quarterly revenue estimates, as the pandemic-era surge in food delivery stayed strong.
-
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:) stock fell 12% after the fintech company’s quarterly profit came up short after its first earnings report.
-
Honest Company (NASDAQ:) stock fell 9.1% after the company, fronted by Hollywood star Jessica Alba, which sells environmentally-friendly personal care products, missed quarterly revenue and earnings estimates.
-
Contextlogic (NASDAQ:) stock slumped 25% after the ecommerce platform’s second-quarter performance disappointed, with its net loss increasing, revenues falling and the number of users dropping.
-
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2% after Citigroup (NYSE:) upgraded its investment stance on the video gaming company to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying a rough stretch for the stock now creates value.
-
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) stock fell 0.4% after the railroad operator rejected a $27 billion takeover offer from Canadian Pacific (NYSE:) Railway, saying it wasn’t better than the $29 billion agreement it currently has with Canadian National Railway.
- Ziprecruiter (NYSE:)stock rose 12% after the online employment firm easily beat revenue expectations and made upbeat comments about the remainder of 2021.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.