Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.74% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.74%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.74% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Simcorp A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.89% or 33.0 points to trade at 881.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 3.69% or 8.6 points to end at 241.6 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 3.22% or 30.20 points to 967.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.63% or 3.85 points to trade at 142.55 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 2.28% or 435 points to end at 18615 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 1.53% or 3.4 points to 218.6.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 86 to 60 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.49% or 0.34 to $68.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.59% or 0.42 to hit $70.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.51% or 26.45 to trade at $1778.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.56% to 6.3036, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.55% at 92.528.