David Adefeso Has Fans Choosing His Best Version

David Adefeso has fans choosing the best version of himself. Check out the post that he shared on his social media account.

‘Which David do you like best? 🤔Tell me in the comments 👇🏾👇🏾’ he captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘The ones where you laughing! The other ones look dark,’ and a commenter said: ‘Demeanor in the first portrait is powerful 🔥🔥 #eyesofstrength.’

Someone else posted this: ‘The wise one who gives out knowledge and support 🙌🏾 👏🏾 💯 with humility.’

One otheer follower said: ‘All of the above, for all the purposes in you. 🔥😍🔥😍’ and a commente rposted this: ‘I like #3. It looks like you’re about to do something you’re very good at and are passionate about. That’s imparting knowledge. I can see the joy it gives you, it’s written all over your face. This pose reminds me of that…so #3.’

A fan said: ‘All the above my brother…Each pic speaks value for itself.We all have good days,bad days,but at the end of the day we blessed my brother @david.adefeso love 💖 you.’

Someone else posted this: ‘I like David period 🤷‍♀️😂. All the pictures are great and I love them all. But, there’s something about the 1st David ( I meant the photo) that captured my attention, in this picture, there’s so much power, poised, grace, and confidence. #JustRegal❤️ @david.adefeso.’

A fan said: ‘Different vibes for one great man. I’ll take them all. God’s continued blessings upon you @david.adefeso,’ and a follower said: ‘David in the 3rd slide looks like he’s about to risk it all 😢’

Someone esle said: ‘All four! I see a contented man going about his business and enjoying the heck outta life.’

Stay tuned for more news about David. He is living his best life these days.

