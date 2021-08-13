Dangerous Heat Peaks in New York as Utilities Urge Conservation

Article content (Bloomberg) — A heat wave smothering the U.S. East Coast is expected to peak on Friday, setting new records in New York before a welcome cooling front rolls in. Temperatures at John F. Kennedy International Airport may reach 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) Friday, a record for the day and well above Thursday’s high of 88 degrees. Central Park may climb to 97 degrees. A heat advisory stretches from Virginia to the Maine-Canada border, with excessive heat warnings in place for New York as well as pockets of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Humidity could make it feel as high as 105 degrees in New York City.

Article content “This is dangerous heat we’re talking about,” said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Coupled with the humidity, it’s one of the hottest days of the summer.” Searing heat in New York will drive up demand for power as residents crank up air conditioners, but it won’t be as high as Thursday when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked New Yorkers to help conserve energy by not using appliances like washing machines and microwaves. Electricity use across the state grid is expected to peak at 29,738 megawatts Friday afternoon, down 0.3% from the previous day, when consumption came in below forecast. Consolidated Edison Inc. and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. issued requests Friday to customers in New York and Long Island to cut down on energy use, especially for the late afternoon when demand will be highest. Fewer than 100 ConEd customers were without power at 11:45 a.m. local time.