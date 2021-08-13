Dalian iron ore plunges, set to log second weekly drop on falling demand

Article content

BEIJING — Benchmark iron ore futures in China plunged more than 4% on Friday and were on course for a second straight weekly decline on sluggish demand for the steelmaking ingredient due to the government’s steel output controls.

The China Iron and Steel Association said in a statement this week mills that are more polluted or consume high energy should lower steel production. It also pledged to ensure that 2021 steel output will fall on an annual basis.

Capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces at 247 mills across China recovered slightly to 85.89% this week, data from Mysteel consultancy showed, but still well below 95.16% the same period a year earlier.