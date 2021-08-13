Cybin Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Business Highlights

TORONTO — Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, announces the unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. A copy of the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the related management’s discussion and analysis for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin stated, “During the past several months, Cybin has garnered a great deal of attention as an emerging leader in the psychedelic therapeutics space. We believe the molecules we have under development may have the potential to transform the treatment landscape and fill current unmet treatment needs for various psychiatric and neurological conditions. We look forward to sharing updates as we advance our pre-clinical and clinical programs and continue the scientific exploration that we believe will ultimately provide safer and more effective treatments for those suffering with mental illness and addiction issues.”

Q1 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled C$55.1 million as of June 30, 2021; and

Net loss was C$14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of which non-cash expenses totaled C$5.6 million and cash-based operating expenses totaled C$9.1 million.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on researching and progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and potential treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

