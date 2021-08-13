Crypto.com Expands Free Crypto Tax Reporting Service to Australia By DailyCoin

Crypto.com Expands Free Crypto Tax Reporting Service to Australia



It’s now even easier for Australians to file crypto tax returns

Following the successful launches of Crypto.com Tax in Canada and America, Crypto.com has announced that this service is now available in Australia. Crypto.com Tax makes it easy to file complicated crypto taxes in a matter of minutes and at no cost. This service is tailored to meet Australian tax requirements and supports more than 20 of the largest wallets and exchanges, including the Crypto.com App and Exchange.

“We’re excited to expand our free-to-use crypto tax reporting service to Australia”

, said Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

“We have long been committed to offering the most compliant and easy to use crypto platform in the world. As part of that commitment, we are proud to offer all Australian crypto investors an easy solution to filing their taxes. More markets will be added soon”.

Crypto.com Tax enables users to quickly generate accurate and organised tax reports, including transaction history and records of capital gains and losses, as well as other crypto-related taxable and non-taxable transactions.

Crypto.com has worked with professional tax advisers to make sure that the calculation logic is consistent with available guidance and laws for filing crypto taxes in Australia.

