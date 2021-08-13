Crypto.com Expands Free Crypto Tax Reporting Service to Australia By DailyCoin

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
29
Crypto.com Expands Free Crypto Tax Reporting Service to Australia

It’s now even easier for Australians to file crypto tax returns

Following the successful launches of Crypto.com Tax in Canada and America, Crypto.com has announced that this service is now available in Australia. Crypto.com Tax makes it easy to file complicated crypto taxes in a matter of minutes and at no cost. This service is tailored to meet Australian tax requirements and supports more than 20 of the largest wallets and exchanges, including the Crypto.com App and Exchange.

“We’re excited to expand our free-to-use crypto tax reporting service to Australia”
, said Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

“We have long been committed to offering the most compliant and easy to use crypto platform in the world. As part of that commitment, we are proud to offer all Australian crypto investors an easy solution to filing their taxes. More markets will be added soon”.
Crypto.com Tax enables users to quickly generate accurate and organised tax reports, including transaction history and records of capital gains and losses, as well as other crypto-related taxable and non-taxable transactions.

Crypto.com has worked with professional tax advisers to make sure that the calculation logic is consistent with available guidance and laws for filing crypto taxes in Australia.

Continue reading on DailyCoin

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR